Kosciusko County Bus Crash Suspect Facing 26 Counts, Charges Officially Filed

By
Michael McIntyre
-
"Courtroom Gavel" by Joe Gratz, public domain

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO):  Officials in Kosciusko County have officially filed charges against a New York man whose semi collided with a school bus on Saturday Night.  58-year-old Victor Santos faces 4 counts of Causing Serious Bodily Injury While Operating a Vehicle, a level 5 felony, and 22 counts of Criminal Recklessness (While Armed with a Deadly Weapon), a level 6 felony following a Saturday Night crash in Warsaw where Santos’ semi crashed with a school bus carrying a hockey team from St. Ignatius College Prep out of Chicago. Santos had a bond set at $75,000.00 Surety plus $2,500.00 Cash.

It was also announced in a release from Warsaw Police that additional charges or enhancements could follow in the future.  A trial date has not officially been set for Santos.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here