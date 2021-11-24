Kool-Aid, Tang, Country Time beverages recalled due to glass fragments

NATIONWIDE (Network Indiana): Kraft Heinz is recalling certain powdered drink mixes because they might contain small pieces of metal or glass.

The recall includes Arizona Tea, Country Time Lemonade, Kool-Aid, and Tang powdered beverages with “Best When Used By” dates between May 10, 2023, and Nov. 1, 2023. A full list of recalled drink mixes is available on the FDA website.

The FDA says the issue was discovered at the manufacturing plant, and Kraft Heinz is working with stores to get the drink mixes taken off of shelves.

If you purchased any of the recalled products, throw them away or return them to the store.

To receive a reimbursement, contact Kraft Heinz Consumer Relations between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday at 1-855-713-9237.