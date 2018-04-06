Komets’ Szydlowski named to All-ECHL First Team

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The ECHL announced Thursday that Fort Wayne Komets right winger Shawn Szydlowski has been named to the All-ECHL First Team for the 2017-18 season.

It’s the third time the St. Clair Shores, Michigan native has been given such an honor, after being named to the All-ECHL First Team in the 2014-15 season and Second Team in the 2015-16 season.

Szydlowski, who is in his fifth season with Fort Wayne and seventh as a pro, has set new career season highs this year with his current ECHL leading marks of 77 points and a +40 rating. He also leads the Komets with 30 goals and 47 assists.

Szydlowski appeared in his 300th ECHL game last Saturday night at Indy and has ECHL career totals of 130 goals, 191 assists, and 321 points.

The full All-ECHL First Team, determined in a vote of coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and members of the media, is as follows:

F – Shawn Szydlowski, Fort Wayne Komets

F – Michael Joly, Colorado Eagles

F – Jordan LaVallee-Smotherman, Manchester Monarchs

D – David Makowski, Allen Americans

D – Matt Register, Colorado Eagles

G – Parker Milner, South Carolina Stingrays

The Komets wrap up the regular season with three games in three nights, starting tonight in Toledo at 7:15pm, with back-to-back home games Saturday and Sunday in Fort Wayne.