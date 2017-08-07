Komets sign Szydlowski for 5th season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Komets will see their Captain return for another season.

27-year-old Shawn Szydlowski will be once again donning the orange and black for the ECHL team this season, as the two-time MVP signed a deal for his fifth straight year on the roster.

He made his Fort Wayne debut in the 2013 season and has since received a number of honors, including being named a captain and starter in last year’s ECHL All-Star game. So far he’s scored 100 goals and 144 assists in 238 games.

The Komets’ next season begins October 14th with a home opener against the Toledo Walleye. You’ll be able to hear that game right here on WOWO.