Komets set to return to play on Feb. 12

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Komets announced Tuesday that they will return to play on Feb. 12 for a 50-game ECHL regular season that will run through early June.

The news was announced during a press conference at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

“After thirty years of ownership, we’ve made a decision to resume play based on the cooperation of the Coliseum, the direction of the ECHL and for the opportunity for the community to support the Komets in these awful times,” said Komets CEO Stephen Franke.

Fan capacity will be limited to 2,619, and more than 80 hand sanitizer stations will be set up in the Coliseum. Season ticket holders have opted out to allow for tickets to be sold for every game this season.

Fans and media will be required to wear masks, with temperature checks for the media and staff. Fans must wear masks at all times unless eating or drinking. Concessions will be grab-and-go and must be consumed at your seat. The Allen County Department of Health developed the building safety plan.

Komets officials also announced that they will have no players from their NHL affiliate the Vegas Golden Knights this season.

A full regular season schedule is expected to be released in the coming days.