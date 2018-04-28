Komets set to begin Central Division Finals against Toledo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The rivalry between the Fort Wayne Komets and the Toledo Walleye begins a new chapter tonight in Toledo.

The Central Divison Finals start at the Huntington Center in downtown Toledo at 7:35pm with game 1. Game 2 will be Sunday at 5:15pm also in Toledo, before the series shifts to Fort Wayne for game 3 on Wednesday at 7:30pm, and game 4 on Friday at 8pm.

If needed, game 5 will be played at Toledo, game 6 in Fort Wayne and game 7 at Toledo.

The Komets and Walleye met in the second round of the playoffs last year, with Toledo taking the series 4 games to 1. Fort Wayne will battle Toledo for the third time in the ECHL playoffs and the 13th occasion overall in the two teams’ history.

The Walleye hold an 8-4 all-time series edge over Fort Wayne.

Hear the Fort Wayne Komets all postseason long on WOWO 1190AM/107.5FM or through the Listen Live link here at WOWO.com.