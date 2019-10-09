Komets set to begin 68th season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The puck is about to drop on the 68th season of Fort Wayne Komet Hockey.

It’s also the 30th season for the Komets under the ownership of the Franke family. At a recent press conference, Komets President Michael Franke said in a recent press conference he’s proud of how things have gone since then:

“I’ll never forget my mother (at the time of purchase) asking ‘what the hell are you guys doing?'” Franke said, “because it was kind of a risky deal back then, but thanks to the tremendous fans and tremendous media coverage over the years, Komet Hockey is getting ready for 68 years.”

It’s the first year for Head Coach Ben Boudreau. Most of the roster is different from the 2018-19 campaign as well, including acquisition A.J. Jenks from the Toledo Walleye. There have also been hints of a new look for the team’s jerseys.

The Komets start the 20190-2020 ECHL Season against the Kalamazoo Wings Saturday at 7:35pm at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne. You can hear every Komets game live on WOWO.