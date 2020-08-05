Komets season delayed until Dec. 4

By
Caleb Hatch
-

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The ECHL announced Wednesday that the league, which includes the Fort Wayne Komets, will delay the start of their 2020-2021 season until Dec. 4.

Komets President Michael Franke says the league still plans to play the entire 72-game schedule. “More exciting announcements regarding the ‘20-‘21 Komet season will be forthcoming, as we are very excited about our roster makeup and are looking forward to competing for a Kelly Cup Championship,” Franke said.

The ECHL season was set to start on Oct. 16.

The dates for training camp and any exhibition games have not yet been determined.

