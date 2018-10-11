Komets prepare for season opener in Indy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Komets are about to drop the puck on their 67th season tomorrow night, on the road in Indianapolis against the Indy Fuel, then they’ll spend two more games on the road.

Coach Gary Graham tells WOWO News it’s tough to not start the season at home:

“We’ve got to open up in Indy, and then we go to Cincinnati and open up their barn. It’s a big weekend not only in terms of how we start the season but also for the division standings.”

And while just a handful of players from last season’s team is returning, Graham says he’s happy with how well the team has come together during the preseason:

“Challengers are kind of what coaches look forward to, and we’ve got a new group that’s grown together each and every day, and we’re seeing steady improvements from these guys.”

Friday’s game starts at 7:35pm at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The Komets’ first home game is October 20th against Kalamazoo.

You can listen to Fort Wayne Komets hockey all season long on WOWO and at Komets.com.