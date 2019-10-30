Komets player works to help grieving children

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A member of the Fort Wayne Komets is doing his best to help kids in grief.

Will Petschenig signed with the Komets back in August, and the Ontario native also brought his “A Heart Like Mine” program with him. The Journal Gazette reports he started it in honor of his father, who died six years ago from a pulmonary embolism.

Petschenig says the idea is for kids who have lost a parent to meet with an athlete and talk out what they’re going through if they’re not comfortable doing it with a counselor.

So far 62 families have gone through the program, and he keeps in touch with almost all of them.