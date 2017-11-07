Komets make new lease with Coliseum, pledge to either upgrade or maintain league affiliation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Komets aren’t going anywhere.

The team and the Memorial Coliseum Board of Trustees have agreed to a four-year lease that will keep the Komets at the Coliseum through at least October 2021, while also allowing the team room to grow.

The deal, reported by the News-Sentinel, includes the Komets agreeing to either remain in the ECHL or move up to the higher-level American Hockey League, but prohibits them from dropping to a lower league.

They’ll also pay the Coliseum rent of $1 per season, while the Coliseum will pay the team up to $40,000 in additional annual attendance-based incentives. So far, attendance to Komets games are up 1,000 compared to this time last year.

