UPDATED: Komets great reported missing found safe

FLINT, Mich. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Komets legend Terry McDougall has been found safe according to a family member.

EARLIER: A Fort Wayne Komets legend has been reported missing after a car crash that happened Friday.

According to the team, Terry McDougall’s family is looking for him. He was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Flint, Michigan, and arranged for his vehicle to be towed because it could no longer be driven. He hasn’t been seen since.

McDougall was likely wearing a black Columbia coat, blue jeans, and black and grey tennis shoes. Anyone who spots him should contact police.

McDougall’s #19 was retired by the Komets in January 2017. He played seven consecutive seasons with the Komets, from 1975 to 1982, and was a team leader in points, also being named the IHL’s Most Valuable Player in the 1978-79 season.