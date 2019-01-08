Komets’ Fucale named ECHL Goaltender of the Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Komets goalie Zach Fucale has been named the ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the period of December 31st through January 6th.

Fucale was unbeaten in two games played, allowing three goals on 61 shots for a 1.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .951. Both of those wins came against the Indy Fuel, first in Indianapolis last Thursday and again in Fort Wayne last Saturday.

The 23-year-old posted those wins after returning from Davos, Switzerland, where he played for Team Canada all the way to the Spengler Cup Finals. Fucale appeared in four games, going 3-0-1 and allowing six goals for a 1.47 goals-against average and stopping 80 of 86 shots.

Fucale is in his fourth pro season and is under a National Hockey League contract with the Vegas Golden Knights. Fucale improved last week to 10-5-1 with a 2.81 goals-against average and .903 save percentage after 17 games.

Overall, Fucale has logged 74 career ECHL games with Fort Wayne and Brampton. He has also seen action in 63 career AHL games and has posted a record of 27-28-4 in stints with Laval and St. John’s.