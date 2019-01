FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Komets forward Justin Hodgman is an All-Star.

The ECHL announced Monday that Hodgman, who is in his second consecutive season with the Komets and fifth stint with the team, has been chosen to the league’s 2019 All-Star Classic roster.

Hodgman leads the Komets this season so far with 27 assists, 12 goals and a +9 rating after 31 games.

The game will be hosted by the Toledo Walleye on Monday, January 21st at 7pm and will air exclusively on the NHL Network.