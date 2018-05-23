Komets force Game 7 in Western Conference Finals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Komets aren’t going down without a fight.

The Ks beat the defending ECHL Kelly Cup Champion Colorado Eagles 3-2 last night in Loveland, Colorado to force a decisive Game 7 tonight in the Western Conference Finals. The series is now tied at 3 games apiece.

Fort Wayne came from behind to tie the game 2-2 in the last minute of the second period, then Garrett Thompson scored in the third period to give Fort Wayne the lead and the win.

It’ll be the Komets’ 14th Game 7 in franchise history and third while a member of the ECHL.

The puck drops for Game 7 tonight at 9:05pm, and you can hear the game here at WOWO.com or on-air at 1190AM and 107.5FM.

The winner goes on to face the Florida Everblades in the Kelly Cup Finals.