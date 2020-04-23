Komets fined over using player’s signature

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Komets have been fined an undisclosed amount by the ECHL Thursday after an investigation into the use of a player’s signature.

Defenseman Will Petschenig claimed on March 11 that an electronic copy of his signature was used without his knowledge or consent to place him on injured reserve on Feb. 19, according to the Journal Gazette.

Petschenig suffered an ankle injury in a fight back on Feb. 14 in a game against Indy. He was placed in IR but said he wasn’t aware of the move until a fan told him.

The Komets at the time said they followed league procedures in using the electronic signature. However, the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players’ Association disagreed.

Petschenig eventually returned from injury before he was released on March 9. The ECHL season was cancelled on March 14. He had two assists in 26 games for the Komets last season.