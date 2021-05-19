Komets ease mask restrictions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Komets announced Wednesday that they are ending the mask requirement for fully vaccinated fans.

The move begins for home games at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum starting this Friday night when the Komets host Wichita. Capacity will also be expanded to over 5,000 fans for Kelly Cup playoff games, with pod seating eliminated and shifting to an every other row format.

“This weekend’s games we invite fully vaccinated fans to enjoy Komet hockey without the requirement of a mask,” said Komet president Michael Franke. “Per CDC guidelines, fans attending that are not fully vaccinated will be asked to follow those guidelines and wear their mask for their protection.”

The Komets say they still recommend that fans wear masks.