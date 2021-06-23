Komets clinch Western Conference title, head to first Kelly Cup Finals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): In a season unlike any other, the Fort Wayne Komets continue to make magic.

Coming from down 2-0, the Ks defeated the Allen Americans 3-2 in overtime, picking up their third-straight win over Allen in the process, to win the best-of-five Western Conference Championship series three games to one at the Memorial Coliseum Tuesday night.

Komets forward Alan Lyszarczyk scored the winning goal:

The Komets came into the playoffs with the third seed and have now eliminated the two higher-seeded teams on their way to their first shot at winning the Kelly Cup since joining the ECHL. Tuesday night’s win is also the Komets’ first Conference Championship since 2012, which was the same year they won the CHL Championship.

The 2020-21 Kelly Cup Final will be between Fort Wayne and the South Carolina Stingrays in a best-of-five series starting Friday in South Carolina. Game 3 will be in Fort Wayne on Wednesday, June 30th, with the Coliseum also hosting games 4 and 5, if necessary, on July 2nd and 3rd respectively.

The Memorial Coliseum will allow for full capacity for the Komets’ home games in the final round. You can listen to every Fort Wayne Komets game live on WOWO.