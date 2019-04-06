Komets clinch playoff berth

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Komets are Kelly Cup Playoffs-bound.

The Ks defeated the Indy Fuel Friday night 3-2 in a shootout in Indianapolis to clinch their sixth straight berth in the ECHL Kelly Cup playoffs. It will be the 58th overall post-season in the 67-year history of the team in Fort Wayne.

The Komets’ first round opponent is yet to be determined; it will either be the Cincinnati Cyclones or the Toledo Walleye.

The first two home playoff dates are set for Wednesday, April 17 at 7:30pm and Friday, April 19 at 8pm. Tickets for the first two home playoff games go on sale this morning at 10am at the Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne.

The Komets will wrap up the regular season with back-to-back home games, first tonight against Cincinnati at 7:30pm, then tomorrow against Wheeling at 5pm.

All Fort Wayne Komets games can be heard live on WOWO.