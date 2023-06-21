Komets announce new head coach

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Komets announced Jesse Kallechy as their 30th head coach in franchise history on Wednesday.

Kallechy has spent the last three seasons with the Florida Everblades, leading them to back-to-back Kelly Cup championships.

Kallechy said that he is honored to be in Fort Wayne and “can’t wait to get started.”

Komets President Michael Franke said that “Jesse is a winner.” He went on to say that he hopes the community welcomes Kallechy with open arms.

Ben Boudreau’s contract was not renewed by the team after four seasons.

2023-24 Komets season tickets are available now.