Komets announce affiliation with the Edmonton Oilers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Komets announced on Wednesday that they have entered into an affiliation agreement with the Edmonton Oilers of the NHL and the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL.

In an article on the Komets website, Edmonton Assistant General Manager Bill Scott said, “On behalf of Ken Holland, Keith Gretzky, and the entire Edmonton Oilers organization, we are thrilled to announce our new affiliation with the Fort Wayne Komets of the ECHL”. The Komets were previously a secondary affiliate for the team from 1988-90.

The Bakersfield Condors are coached by former Komet Colin Chaulk, who played for the team from 2002-13 and had his number retired by the team in 2017.

The Komets open up their season on October 21 in Indianapolis and have their first home game the next night on October 22 against Cincinnati.