Komets announce 300 additional tickets will be available for home games

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): More Komets fans will be able to attend home games than previously announced. The Fort Wayne Komets announced Wednesday, that thanks to Allen County remaining in yellow on the State’s COVID-19 map, 300 more tickets will be available for home games.

The tickets will go on sale at 10-AM Thursday at the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office for Friday night’s home opener against Wheeling. The K’s are at home all weekend with games Saturday and Sunday against Wheeling as well

“The Komet organization is happy to see that Allen County is continuing to trend in a positive mode regarding COVID-19. Having the additional seats will allow more Komet fans to attend home games in a safe manner” said Komets President Michael Franke.