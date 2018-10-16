Komets add Campagna to roster

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Komets have added forward J.C. Campagna to the team’s roster, acquiring him in a trade for cash with the Allen Americans.

The 25-year-old appeared in two games this season with the Americans, and last year spent time playing for Allen, Adirondack, Orlando, and Wheeling, all in the ECHL. He tallied 11 goals and 24 assists in 45 games for a total of 35 points last season.

Campagna has amassed totals of 17 goals and 45 points in 63 ECHL career games.

Campagna made his pro debut in 2016-17 skating 16 games for Adirondack after finishing a three-year college career in the AUS (Atlantic University Sport) with the University of Prince Edward Island.

The Komets next play Friday night in Kalamazoo, and hold their home opener against the K-Wings Saturday night. Hear every Fort Wayne Komets game on WOWO, 1190AM/107.5FM, and at Komets.com.