Klipsch Music Center renamed Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WOWO): Central Indiana’s largest outdoor music venue has a new sponsor name. Klipsch Music Center in Noblesville will now be called the Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, effective immediately. The amphitheater’s owner, Live Nation Entertainment, made the announcement Wednesday.

The five-year sponsorship deal for Klipsch Music Center expired in October 2016. Klipsch CEO Paul Jacobs told the Indianapolis Business Journal that continuing the sponsorship didn’t fit the Indianapolis-based speaker manufacturer’s future strategy.

The new sponsorship by Fort Wayne-based Ruoff Home Mortgage comes on the heels of their company’s logo placement on this year’s winning vehicle of the Indianapolis 500. The logo was also visible on driver, Takuma Sato’s fire suit.

Company founder and CEO Mark Music says he hopes the sponsorship will generate exposure for the company as it continues to expand operations in Fort Wayne. “Today’s announcement strategically aligns with our company’s brand, in our own backyard. We can support our overall growth strategy across the country by leveraging the reach of a global partner like Live Nation. “We are excited to be a part of Indiana’s home for great music.”

The 24,000-person capacity amphitheater opened in 1989 as Deer Creek Music Center and was sponsored by Verizon for 10 years before Klipsch acquired the naming rights.