Kirsch nominated to fill Barrett’s seat

INDIANA (WOWO): Now that Justice Amy Coney Barrett is sitting on the bench of the U.S. Supreme Court, the task of replacing her on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit is underway.

Senators Todd Young and Mike Braun have announced their support for the nomination of Thomas Kirsch to fill Justice Barrett’s spot. President Trump has also announced his intent to nominate Kirsch, who currently serves as the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Indiana.

The senators released a statement saying that as U.S. Attorney, Kirsch has “fearlessly taken on public corruption, gang violence, and terrorist activity, and he served honorably in the U.S. Department of Justice for more than a decade.”