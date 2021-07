FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne assisted living facility has reported more than a dozen recent COVID-19 cases.

Kingston Residence on Winchester Road has reported that 9 staff and 7 resident cases as of July 21. As of the update, there have been no reported deaths due to the virus.

Kingston says they will contact you by phone and provide updates if a loved one starts showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Updates on cases and the protocols in place at Kingston can be found here.