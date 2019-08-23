Key witness in Underwood murder case fails to appear Friday, may be on the run

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man on trial for the murder of a North Side High School assistant football coach could be released from custody next week.

Henry Underwood appeared in court Friday for his pretrial hearing for the death of Terrance Miles, who was shot to death in May 2017.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report his trial begins Tuesday, but the state might have to file a trial continuance, as a key witness in the case has failed to show up for depositions two times this week.

The witness has been found in contempt of court, and a warrant has been issued for her arrest. Police report the woman is the only real witness with first-hand knowledge of Miles’ murder.

Underwood is charged with murder, felony murder and attempted murder charges in connection with Miles’ death.