Kevin Leininger on the Political Game and the Virus

By
Caleb Hatch
-

Kevin Leininger of the News-Sentinel joins to discuss the “Political Game” regarding the nation’s response to the coronavirus.

Subscribe to the Pat Miller Program podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here