Kevin Leininger on Responsibility and “Essential”

By
Caleb Hatch
-

Kevin Leininger of the News-Sentinel joins to discuss responsibility during a pandemic and what “essential” means.

Subscribe to the Pat Miller Program podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here