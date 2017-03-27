Kevin Donley named Three Rivers Parade Grand Marshal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release): The Three Rivers Festival, title sponsor Ruoff Home Mortgage and parade sponsor Lutheran Health Network are honored to announce that this year’s Parade Grand Marshal will be Kevin Donley, Head Football Coach at the University of Saint Francis.

Kevin Donley came to Fort Wayne in 1997 to develop the football program at USF. Since the program’s inception, the team and our community have seen victory each year by consistently ranking within the top 25 teams in the NAIA. In 2016, USF won their first national football championship and Coach Donley celebrated his 300th career win. Among his accolades are Red Coat Recipient, AFCA NAIA Coach of the Year and inductions into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame and the NAIA Hall of Fame.

“Kevin Donley was a perfect choice for this year’s theme of Superheroes;” said Jack Hammer, Executive Director of the Three Rivers Festival. “As the winningest football coach in NAIA history, he is a national hero and a local source of pride.”

The Lutheran Health Network Parade will commence on Saturday, July 8th at 10am. Get there early to reserve your spot and enjoy participants display their community pride and honor our heroes.