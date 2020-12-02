Kenyon Sivels on the Red Kettle Campaign

By
Caleb Hatch
-
("Looking After The Homeless - The Salvation Army" by William Murphy Follow , CC BY-SA 2.0)

Capt. Kenyon Sivels of the Salvation Army of Fort Wayne joins to give an update on this year’s Red Kettle Campaign.

Subscribe to the Pat Miller Program podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here