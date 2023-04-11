Kenworthy announces bid for Third Congressional seat

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Another candidate has made his announcement to run for Indiana’s Third Congressional District.

Jon Kenworthy made the announcement Tuesday to run for the seat open due to Congressman Banks running for U.S. Senate in 2024.

Kenworthy grew up in Fort Wayne and served in the military. In addition to his time in the service, he has worked for Senator Coats and Senator Braun, as well as working for Senator Young during his campaign in 2016.

Kenworthy says that he believes in the principals that make this country great. Including limited government, individual liberty, and personal responsibility.

Kenworthy joins former Allen County Circuit Court Judge Wendy Davis and State Senator Any Zay, and Mike Felker who have already announced their campaigns.