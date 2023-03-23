Kendallville police warn about fake pills containing fentanyl

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Kendallville Police Department is warning the public about fake pills containing fentanyl.

They say the pills have been discovered in several drug investigations in Kendallville and throughout the county, as well as surrounding areas.

The pills appear to be Oxycodone, but are actually fentanyl or a synthetic opioid. The pills typically have an “M” printed on one side and the number “30” on the other. The pills are extremely dangerous and should not be handled.

The department says that there has been two suspected overdoses in the last week where the pills were present.