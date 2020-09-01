Kendallville plant closure to furlough more than 300

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WOWO): More than 300 people will be looking for new jobs as a Kendallville Employer closes down one location.

In a notice filed with the State of Indiana today, LSC Communications said that layoffs of 307 people will begin on October 1 and that all of it’s staff will be let go by late December. Our Partners in News at ABC-21 report that the closure is only affecting the Marion Drive location and that the closure will be permanent. The Lester Drive plant will not be affected according to officials.

LSC filed for bankruptcy reorganization in April – at the same time the company received 100 million dollars in new financing.