Kendallville man sentenced on federal drug charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A 41-year-old Kendallville man will spend the next 17-and-a-half years in prison after pleading guilty to federal drug charges.

Jason Wallen was sentenced Tuesday, July 6th to 210 months in prison followed by 5 years probation after pleading guilty to possessing with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, on or May 23, 2019, Wallen possessed with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Because he had been convicted of several prior drug trafficking felonies, Wallen qualified as a career offender according to U.S. Sentencing Guidelines.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, with help from the Garrett Police Department, the Indiana State Police, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Anthony W. Geller.