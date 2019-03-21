Kendallville community learning center project takes step forward

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WOWO) – A project to turn the former East Noble Middle School building in Kendallville into a community learning center has taken a major step forward.

Ownership of the building was officially transferred from East Noble School Corp. to the City of Kendallville Wednesday.

An agreement between the city and the Dekko Foundation, a private family foundation based in Kendallville, calls for the establishment of a $1-million endowment fund at the Community Foundation of Noble County. The fund will cover a portion of the community learning center’s operating costs, or to demolish the building if the project proves unsuccessful.

No taxpayer dollars will be used to support the building.

Once the building receives its tax-exempt designation from the IRS, Community Learning Center, Inc. will take over ownership, operate and manage the community learning center.

The vision for the community learning center is to maximize the potential and self-sufficiency of residents of all ages through collaborative, multi-generational programs. The programs will assist residents of Kendallville and throughout Noble County in building skills, furthering their knowledge, improving their health and more.

Community members will help name the facility at a later date.