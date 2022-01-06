Kaysan’s 5th Down closing January 29

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne sports bar will shut down later this month, blaming the ongoing labor shortage.

Kaysan’s 5th Down Bar and Grill, which is off Washington Center Road just west of Lima Road, will close its doors for good on January 29th, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

A sign on the door announcing the closure says it’s because of “the labor shortage, supply chain problems and other difficulties” encountered over the past two years, as well as the owners’ ages.

The restaurant has roots going back 40 years.