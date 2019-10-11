Kayleen Reusser on her latest book

By
Caleb Hatch
-

Author Kayleen Reusser joins in studio to preview her latest book, “It Was Our War Too: Youth in the Shadows of World War II.”

Subscribe to the Pat Miller Program podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here