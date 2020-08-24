Kayla Explains The Difference Between Mail-In Voting VS Absentee Voting

By
Michael McIntyre
-

Fort Wayne’s Morning News Host, Kayla Blakeslee explains the difference between “Mail-In’ voting and absentee voting.

Subscribe to the Fort Wayne’s Morning News podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here