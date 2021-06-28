Kayla Blakeslee Headed To Southern Border This Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Kayla Blakeslee, Host of Fort Wayne’s Morning News, along with Congressman Jim Banks will attends a border security briefing with 45th U.S. President Donald J. Trump, Texas Governor Gregg Abbott, state officials and law enforcement this week.

Immediately after the briefing, a tour of the unfished border wall will be conducted on Wednesday, June 30 in the Rio Grande Valley.

You can follow Kayla’s story labeled “Blakeslee At The Border” this Wednesday by following her twitter handle @KHBlakeslee as well as @WOWOFORTWAYNE, on Facebook @WOWOKayla, or at WOWO.com.