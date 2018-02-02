Karen Richards to run for re-election as Allen County Prosecutor

(WOWO) Fort Wayne, Ind.- Karen Richards, who was first elected as Allen County’s first female prosecutor in 2002, told the Journal Gazette Thursday at the Auto Center of her intentions to run for re-election.

Richards was attending an announcement downtown about an initiative to stop violence among young black men.

Richards has yet to file her candidacy with the Allen County Election Board, but has until next Friday to do so. As of Thursday, no one has came to say that they are running against Richards in the May 8th Republican primary election. No Democrats have filed to run against Richards yet either.