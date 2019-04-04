Juvenile will not face adult trial for death of stepmother

ELKHART, Ind. (WOWO): An appellate court has reached a decision in the case of an Elkhart Teenager accused of murdering her stepmother in 2015.

The girl, identified as “J.T.”, allegedly stabbed and killed her stepmother, 50-year-old Maria Torres. The case has been on hold for a few years while the suspect underwent treatment for mental illnesses, according to The Goshen News.

Tuesday, the court decided she will not face trial as an adult for the murder. The case will instead remain in juvenile court.

The girl was 12-years-old at the time of the murder in July of 2015, and documents suggest she shows signs of severe mental illnesses that include multiple personalities.

She also allegedly plotted the violent act, with investigators finding evidence that she researched how to hide from the police, make poison, and more.