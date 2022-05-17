Juvenile Recovered From Syracuse Pond

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The body of a 16-year-old male was recovered from a Syracuse pond Sunday evening. Shortly before 3 P.M. Sunday emergency personnel responded to the area near the 71700 block of County Road 29 in Elkhart County, after a juvenile was reported missing in the water after falling from a rope swing. Witnesses reported observing the juvenile enter the water after swinging from an elevated platform by a rope swing and failing to surface. The juvenile’s body was later located by fellow swimmers in approximately 5 feet of water. Emergency personnel from multiple departments responded to the area and provided CPR and lifesaving aid. The juvenile was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Elkhart County Coroner’s Office. The incident is still under investigation by Indiana Conservation Officers.