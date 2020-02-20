Teen killed in overnight shooting

By
Darrin Wright
-
Shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A juvenile who was injured in an overnight shooting has died.

Fort Wayne police were called to the intersection of McKinnie and Euclid Avenues at about 7:30pm Wednesday on reports of a shooting, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. They found the juvenile, a male, suffering from “a number” of gunshot wounds.

He went into surgery as soon as he arrived at a nearby hospital. The Allen County Coroner says he succumbed to his injuries. He was 15. His name has not yet been released.

Police haven’t released any suspect information yet.

