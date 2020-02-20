UPDATED: Teen killed in overnight shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A juvenile who was injured in an overnight shooting has died.

Fort Wayne police were called to the intersection of McKinnie and Euclid Avenues at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on reports of a shooting, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. They found the juvenile, a male, suffering from “a number” of gunshot wounds.

He went into surgery as soon as he arrived at a nearby hospital. The Allen County Coroner says Eric Ray McDonnell, Jr. died from his injuries. His cause of death was ruled a gunshot wound and his manner of death was ruled a homicide. He is the 5th homicide this year.

Police haven’t released any suspect information yet. The shooting is still under investigation.