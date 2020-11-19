Juvenile in critical condition after Wednesday night shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A boy suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot near Lawton Park in Fort Wayne last night.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers were called to a parking lot in the 400 block of East 4th Street at 8:41pm and found the victim, conscious and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. His name and age were not released but police did specify he was a juvenile.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition, but his injuries were downgraded to “life-threatening” by a doctor on arrival.

Evidence indicates the shooting happened near the intersection of Spy Run Avenue and East 4th Street. Detectives have interviewed witnesses at police headquarters to try and narrow down a suspect.