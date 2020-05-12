Jury Pool to remain closed for summer 2020

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): A popular local attraction won’t be re-opening this summer.

The New Haven and Adams Township Park Board has decided to keep Jury Pool closed for the 2020 season, citing COVID-19 concerns, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Park Superintendent Mike Clendenen says their priority is staff and visitor safety, and officials feel it would be too hard to enforce social distancing requirements necessary to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

If you already bought a pass, or paid for swim lessons or a rental, you’ll get a refund, while gift certificates will be carried over to next year.