Juncos Returns and Nashville Preview

By
Caleb Hatch
This week’s episode: Juncos is set to return full-time to IndyCar in 2022 as Juncos Hollinger Racing, more silly season news and rumors and a preview of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

