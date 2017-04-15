Judge sets June hearing for woman accused of killing 2 kids

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — An Elkhart County judge has set a June hearing on whether a woman accused of killing her two children is fit to stand trial.

The judge scheduled the June 12 hearing on Thursday for 29-year-old Amber Pasztor. Attorneys will discuss a third mental competency exam she’s undergone at the hearing.

The judge told Pasztor on Thursday that he knows she’d like to proceed quickly in the case.

Pasztor wrote a letter to the court asking for permission to plead guilty to murder in the September deaths of 7-year-old Lilliana Hernandez and 6-year-old Rene Pasztor.

They were found smothered to death in Elkhart in a stolen vehicle, hours after they were abducted from their grandparents’ Fort Wayne home.

Pasztor’s trial is set to begin Aug. 7.

RELATED: Amber Pasztor formally charged with murder