Judge Rules Indiana Governor’s Case Can Continue

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): A Marion County Judge Has Spoken and says Governor Eric Holcomb’s case can continue. Marion Superior Court Judge Patrick Dietrick dealt Attorney General Todd Rokita another blow Tuesday when he denied a request to pause a case about constitutional powers for an immediate appeal, according to the Journal Gazette.

This means Governor Eric Holcomb’s case questioning the constitutionality of a new law will now move forward instead of moving to the Indiana Court of Appeals. Rokita’s earlier attempt to toss the lawsuit was denied, and on Tuesday the appeal attempt – with no explanation.

At issue is whether the legislature can call itself into emergency session despite the Indiana Constitution giving that power to the governor.